21 June 2017 Last Updated at 7:24 pm

The Superstar Fitness Trainer Who Teaches Yoga, Meditation To David Beckham

Behind footballer David Beckham's fitness is his trainer Shona Vertue, who helped the celebrity player to stay fit with a combination of yoga, meditation and weight training.

The 29-year-old fitness trainer who resides in London is so popular that her classes are booked 10 months in advance.

According to a Daily Mail report, Shona said it was a joy to work with her client Beckham. "He's an athlete so he's very aware of his body," she said. She first met the footballer in 2015.

In September, Shona is planning to come to India during when she will visit Rishikesh and Nagpur to volunteer with the Bodhicitta Foundation that promotes education of  young women and children.

"I know this will be just the beginning of a long relationship with India and my heritage," she said to TOI.

Currently, the superstar fitness trainer  has 105,000 Instagram followers.

Here are some of her pictures:

(All pictures taken from Shona Vertue's Instagram account)

