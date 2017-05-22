The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
22 May 2017 Last Updated at 9:47 pm National

'The Reward For Major Gogoi Is A Slap In The Face For The Mainstream In Kashmir'

NC spokesperson Mattu says the award was like the state celebrating the use of human shields.
Naseer Ganai
'The Reward For Major Gogoi Is A Slap In The Face For The Mainstream In Kashmir'
Screengrab

With the Army rewarding Major Gogoi for tying a civilian to a military jeep and using him human shield, the opposition in Jammu and Kashmir called the reward a travesty of justice and a slap on pro-India forces in the state.

 

National Conference, the opposition in the state, said that Major Gogoi being honored is a slap across the face of the mainstream in Kashmir. “I feel ashamed, disgusted and hopeless. What a travesty!”, says NC spokesman, Junaid Azim Mattu.

Advertisement opens in new window

 

“What moral right do we have to seek votes when a Major can tie a voter to his jeep and get rewarded for it? Why the pretence of democracy?” Mattu said. He said the award was like the state celebrating the use of human shields.  

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has awarded Gogoi with a commendation card for 'sustained efforts' on counter-insurgency operations.

"Major Gogoi has been awarded Chief of Army Staff's Commendation Card for sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations," Army spokesperson Aman Anand said.

Sources told PTI  that Major Gogoi was given the award during Gen Rawat's visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The Army Chief's 'Commendation Card' is considered a prestigious award and is given for distinguished services and devotion to duties.

A video, showing the man tied to the army vehicle during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9, had triggered a public outcry, prompting the Army to institute a probe.

Advertisement opens in new window

With PTI Inputs 

READ MORE IN:
Naseer Ganai J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Human Rights Indian Army National Reportage
Next Story : Indian Army Rewards Major Who Tied Civilian To Jeep As Human-Shield, For Counter-Insurgency Operations
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Naseer Ganai

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters