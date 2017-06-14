Tamil Nadu To Open Up Domestic Airport For Bengalureans

Bengalureans living in the the south-east part of the city can soon have faster access to an airport as Tamil Nadu has offered to open up Hosur Air Station for the people of its neighbouring state.

According to a Times of India report, the Tamil Nadu government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) last week to start low-cost air services from Hosur airport.

Advertisement opens in new window

Last week, the Centre approved (the use of Hosur airport) under the UDAN scheme and we also passed the agreement in the Cabinet. Hosur airport is now ready to take off," Balakrishna Reddy P, MLA from Hosur constituency and Minister of Animal Husbandry and Welfare in the Tamil Nadu government told Bangalore Mirror, the report adds.

The Hosur airport is around 35 km from Electronics City and takes around 30 minutes to reach whereas Kempegowda International Airport is around 80 km away and takes at least 2 hours. Taxis usually charge Rs 1,500 to the airport.

Another report says that the Hosur airport, currently maintained by Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Ltd, is capable of handling Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s. It is spread over 248 acres and the runway around 2168 m.

"Our former chief minister Late J Jayalalithaa had written to the Centre asking it to make use of the not-so-popular airports in the state and had also said that Bengaluru stands to gain the most with this move,” the minister said.