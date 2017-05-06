The Website
05 June 2017 Last Updated at 4:30 pm International Three Years Of Modi Government

'Talks And Terror Do Not Go Together', Swaraj To Pakistan

In the light of USA's move to pull out from the Paris climate deal, Swaraj said that there has been no change in India-US relationship
Outlook Web Bureau
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Sushma Swaraj today gave stern response to Pakistan in a statement saying "There's no flip-flop in India's policy on Pakistan" and that India wants to resolve all issues with Pakistan bilaterally but "talks and terror do not go together."

Raking the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav, she said that Pakistan cannot take the Kashmir to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and asserted that the issue must be resolved bilaterally.

Addressing the annual press conference of her ministry to highlight the achievements of the Modi government in last three years, Swaraj said, “80,000 people stranded abroad brought back to India in last three years.”

In the light of USA's move to pull out from the Paris climate deal, Swaraj said that there has been no change in India-US relationship and the diplomatic ties are as strong as it was during Barack Obama's presidency.  Swaraj however, admitted that the new H-1B visa rule is a matter of concern for India.

 

With PTI Input

