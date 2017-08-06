Sri Lanka stun India, keep hopes alive for semi-finals

A pumped-up Sri Lankan team’s top order clicked superbly to deflate a tall Indian total, built largely on Shikhar Dhawan’s 10th one-day century, recording a crucial seven-wicket win at Kennington Oval, London, on Thursday that kept their hopes alive of a semi-final berth.

Barring opener Niroshan Dickwella, the five other Sri Lankan batsmen joined hands to make short work of India’s imposing-looking 321 for six wickets in 50 overs, and secured the win with eight balls to spare. Sri Lanka finished at 322 for three wickets in 48.4 overs.

Advertisement opens in new window

Now, with Sri Lank earning two points from this match, all four teams in Group B have two points each, throwing open the race for the two semi-final berths. The top two teams, following a round robin league in each group, advance to the semi-finals.

India have beaten Pakistan and next play South Africa in a must-win encounter on Sunday. India, like the other three teams, would have to beat South Africa to harbour hopes of qualifying. If more than two teams end up with the same number of points, the net run rate will come into play.

At the moment, India have the consolation of having the best run rate in their group. India have a net run rate of +1.272, only slightly better than South Africa’s +1.000. Interestingly, Sri Lanka have a very poor -0.879 and Pakistan are at the bottom with -1.544.

The hero of Sri Lanka’s win was Kusal Mendis, who scored 89 off 93 balls (11x4s, 1x6). He was adjudged the Man of the Match for playing the vital knock. Apart from him, Danushka Gunathilaka (76), Kusal Perera (47), captain Angelo Mathews (52 not out) and Asela Gunaratne (34) were the other top scorers.

Advertisement opens in new window

Captain Virat Kohli pressed into service seven bowlers in desperation, including giving himself three overs, but the Sri Lankans were just too good on Thursday. The only wicket to fall to a bowler – two batsmen were run out – went to pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Earlier, Dhawan (125, 128 balls, 15x4s, 1x6) and Rohit Sharma (78 off 79 balls, 6x4s, 3x6s) gave India a solid start with their 138-run opening wicket partnership. While Dhawan went on to complete his century, Kohli failed to open his account off the five balls he faced. After Yuvraj Singh, the hero of the win over Pakistan, also failed, MS Dhoni came to India’s rescue with a timely 52-ball 63 (7x4s, 2x6s). Later, Kedar Jadhav chipped in with a 13-ball 25 to help give India what at that stage looked a competitive total, and which was eventually overhauled by Sri Lanka.

Brief scores: India: 321 for 6 wickets in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan, 125, Rohit Sharma 78, MS Dhoni 63, Kedar Jadhav 25, Laisth Malinga 2/70) Sri Lanka: 322 for 3 wickets in 48.4 overs (Kusal Mendis 89, Danushka Gunathilaka 76, Kusal Perera 47, Angelo Mathews 52 not out, Asela Gunaratne 34)

Man of the Match: Kusal Mendis