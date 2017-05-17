Smiriti Irani Posts Her ‘Cotton Is Cool’ Look On Social Media, Triggers A Campaign

Union textiles minister Smriti Irani posted her photo in a cotton saree on social media describing it as her ‘cotton is cool’ look and now it has become a campaign to celebrate the Indian summer and the cotton industry.

Many people -- men, women, old and young- are now responding to the actress-turned politician’s appeal to show their ‘cotton is cool’ look by posting their pictures in cotton attires.

“India's rendezvous with cotton predates the Indus Valley civilisation and has since evolved. Today, India is one of the largest cotton producing nations & cotton has become the ultimate summer fabric,” Irani said on her post, adding, “Cotton provides comfort in the scorching heat. Wear cotton to stay cool & celebrate our cotton industry that employs millions across the country.”

“I celebrate Indian summers and cotton industry with my #CottonIsCoollook. What is your #CottonIsCool look?!” she asked.

I celebrate Indian summers and cotton industry with my #CottonIsCool look. What is your #CottonIsCool look?! pic.twitter.com/wnLcE8jQrx — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 16, 2017

And this is how people are responding to it:

Some of Irani's cabinet and party colleagues- Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Minister of state for Home, Kiren Rijiju and MoS for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje among others - have also responded to her campaign by posting their photos.

As part of promoting the industry, the union ministry of textiles has put out a series of posts on social media with interesting facts about cotton.