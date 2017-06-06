Sehwag Applies For Indian Cricket's Coaching Job With Two-Line Letter, No CV

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag had sent in a two-line application to the BCCI while applying for the post of the Indian cricket coach.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Sehwag has been asked by the Board to apply again after his first application said that he is a “mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before.”

A source within the BCCI told the newspaper that “Sehwag being Sehwag” sent the tightly worded application but without his CV attached. The source reportedly added that Sehwag has been asked to apply again and attach the CV this time around since “it will be the first time he is set to appear for the interview.”

But was ‘Sehwag being Sehwag’ the reason for the former cricketer’s shoddy application for the job?

According to an Outlook report however, Sehwag could be the pawn in the middle of an on-going tussle between current coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli.

The report says:

“The current crisis does seem a sub-plot of the larger power struggle. “BCCI officials are keen to see that this rift widens so that Kumble doesn’t continue. If Kumble is out the Board won’t have to settle for those extra pay packets and those demands will fizzle out. The new coach will obviously not put his head on the chopping block,” said an insider. He says that the CoA advertised for the coach’s post only after it was told about the crisis on May 21, hinting that but for this episode Kumble would have got an extension without going through the process of selection. The source all­eged that to counter Kumble, a BCCI office-bearer and a general manager even asked Virender Sehwag to apply, without taking the CoA into confidence. When Rai came to know about it, he was “very upset” with the two officials.”

According to the Express, former cricketer and coach Tom Moody, Richard Pybus from England, former Indian pacer Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput have put in applications for the job. The newspaper also says that current Kumble will have to go through the interview process like Ravi Shastri did the last time around.