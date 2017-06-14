Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo Accused Of €14.7m Tax Fraud

Ronaldo becomes the latest high-profile footballer to run afoul of Spain's tax man. Madrid's regional state prosecutor, via a statement, has recently accused Cristiano Ronaldo of Tax fraud of £14.7m.

The Spain prosecutor has filed four counts of tax fraud against the Real Madrid star.

The statement released on Tuesday, by the prosecutor's office said Ronaldo had used a "business structure" which was created in 2010 to hide his income details in Spain from his image rights.

The lawsuit filed against Real Madrid star was based on a report sent to the prosecutor's office from Spain's tax agency AEAT.

The prosecutor in his statement claimed that Ronaldo “knowingly” did not disclose his income of €28.4m ($31.8m) made from the session of image rights in 2015-20.

Additionally, the prosecutor also accused Ronaldo of declaring €11.5m ($12.8m) earned in 2011-14 in a tax return filed in 2014, when the prosecutor said Ronaldo's real income during that period was almost €43m ($48m).

This is not the first time that a renowned footballer is being held accused with tax frauds. Earlier Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was convicted of tax fraud for unpaid income from image rights last year, but he is not expected to serve prison time since it was his first offence.

Barcelona's Argentine defender Javier Mascherano also agreed a one-year suspended sentence with authorities for tax fraud last year.

(With PTI/AFP Inputs)