Ramachandra Guha Resigns From BCCI's Committee Of Administrators, Cites 'Personal Reasons'
Renowned historian Ramachandra Guha, one of the administrators of BCCI, has told the Supreme Court that he has resigned from the post.
Guha today said that he has tendered his resignation to Vinod Rai, Chairman of Committee of Administrators appointed by the apex court to impement the Lodha panel recommendations on the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
He has cited 'personal reasons' for his resignation.
The Supreme Court has asked him to file the plea in the registry which will be taken up in July.
The Supreme Court on Januray 30 appointed a four-member committee of administrators headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai to run the affairs of the BCCI and implement court-approved recommendations of the Justice R M Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body.
The other three members of the committee of administrators are famous cricket historian Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye, Managing Director of Infrastructure Development Fiance Company (IDFC) and former Indian women cricket captain Diana Edulji
