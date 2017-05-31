Priyanka Shows More Legs To Shut Up Sanskari Trolls

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has given it back to sanskari trolls who slammed her for meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short dress with another picture.

After receiving hundreds of hate comments for "showing legs", forgetting "Indian culture", and even sitting cross-leggedbefore the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chopra responded to the trolls by posting this photograph with her mother Madhu Chopra on Instagram.

She captioned the image as, “priyankachopraLegs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch.”

Some of the comments on her post read: “#amazinglegs and you got it from your mama”, “You must learn how to sit miss PC”, “Hahaha a perfect reply”, “Tight slap to trolls who feel that they can decide what a woman should wear or not! Such assholes’, “We love you but we hate u more..haha”. “ PC you are the best#haterswillhate, “Haha you nailed it .. that’s why we love pc... she is intelligent smart and beautiful...”, “When u troll Priyanka Chopra, she trolls you back”, “great way to shut up all idiots obsessing over ur legs.”, “What a answer to the hatter’s who is trolling you”, “Woah PC you nailed it once again babe..You know exactly how to shut the mouths of your haters! so proud of you girl More power to you “, “Wow!! Now that’s a high payback to the haters out there.. Go Girl.”

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra posted a photograph on social media after her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin for the promotion of her Hollywood debut Baywatch.

She shared an image and wrote, “Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlinat the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning.”

But to this the people had something to add, just a minute after she uploaded the photo people started trolling her for wearing a short dress in front of the PM and also found her posture disrespectful—“ non- sanskaari.”

There were others who tried to defend her by saying that Modi is not a religious head.

Chopra has been a always been a champion at responding to trolls that are criticizing her for her body and choice of clothes. Last year on June, a lot of people accused Maxim India magazine of photoshopping her armpits on their magazine cover and criticised the actress for perpetuating stereotypes. However to that also Chopra responded by posting a cheeky photograph of her armpits on Instagram.