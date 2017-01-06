No Beef, No Support, Says Meghalaya’s BJP Leader

As the Bharatiya Janta Party and Sangh Parivar affiliates are pushing for militant cow protection laws, a party leader in beef-loving Meghalaya has made an announcement that might not go very well with the Centre's ideals.

President of BJP's North Garo Hills district Bachu Chambugong Marak reportedly made a 'beef-party' announcement on the social media to commemorate three years of NDA/Modi government.

"Garo Hills BJP to organise bitchi-beef party to celebrate three years of Modi Government," read the Facebook post. Bitchi is the Garo term for rice beer.

Marak's post came just an hour before BJP leader Nalin Kohli, Meghalaya incharge, was supposed to address a press conference on the issue of cow slaughter/sale ban.

As the party is cornered from all the fronts on the issue, with even the Tripura and Madras High Courts refusing to entertain any PILs demanding cattle sale ban, Kohli tried to neutralise the heated subject by saying that " the cow slaughter ban has to be decided by states an not by the the Centre."

BJP leader Nalin Kohli, who is in-charge of the party's affairs in Meghalaya, said the state governments can decide on cow slaughter ban keeping in view the local food habits.

The comment assumes significance as the BJP's Meghalaya unit has views divergent to its central leadership since its local leaders eat beef.

"The BJP is saying this clearly that the question of having a law in a state on cow slaughter is to be decided by the state and not the Centre," Kohli told reporters here when asked about his party's position on the North Eastern states where majority of people consume beef.

When The Telegraph asked about the post, Kohli said: "The district president... is going to be sacked. If he wants to leave the party, we will welcome it." To which Marak responded: "We will organise the beef party because beef is our traditional food. We, the Garo people, cannot live without eating beef."