Nepal Asks Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda To Immediately Recall Six 'Substandard' Products
In a public notice, Nepal's Drug Administration has asked Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda to recall six 'substandard products' with immediate effect.
The notice, that surfaced on Wednesday June 21 (International Yoga Day), listed Patanjali's popular ayurvedic products that failed in microbial tests when sent to the laboratories there. These products were largely manufactured at Uttarakhand's Divya Pharmacy.
Among 'substandard' medicines the notice listed, were Patanjali's-- Amla Churna (AMC067), Divya Gashar Churna (A-GHC131), Bakuchi churna (BKC011), Triphala Churna (A-TPC151), Aswagandha Churn (AGC 081) and Adivya Churna (DYC 059).
The list also mentioned another drug manufactured at Bengalore's Micro lab limited called Bactoclav that failed 'identification test' during inspection.
The authorities asked the Patanjali Ayurveda unit in Nepal to inform them about steps being taken to recall the products in line with local medicine laws, reported Hindustan Times. The department urged the stakeholders not to sell or prescribe the use of these six medicines with immediate effect.
Last month, around 40% of the brand's products failed to meet the quality standards. "Shivlingi Beej was found adulterated with 31.68% foreign matter, whereas, the Amla juice was low on pH value," the report revealed.
Last month, India's defence canteen stores (CSD) had suspended the sale of Patanjali's Amla juice following unfavourable state-laboratory test report on the product.
Besides Patanjali products, 18 samples of Ayurveda drugs such as Avipattikara Churna, Talisadya Churna, Pushyanuga Churna, Lavan Bhaskar Churna, Yograj Guggulu, Laksha Guggulu were also found substandard, the HT report further detailed.
Though, the brand in its statement has denied any kind of wrong-doing but the repeated poor performances has certainly dragged it under the scanner.
This is not the first time the company is embroiled into controversies with regards to its products. Previously, Patanjali was penalized with Rs 11 Lakh for their misleading advertisements.
Products like “Patanjali Noodles” and “Patanjali Pasta” were banned when the food department authorities found them selling these products without lincense. Later Patanjali Ayurveda also failed the food quality test which was organized by the District Food Safety Department.
