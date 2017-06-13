Muslims and Christians In Goa Join Hands To Protest Against Centre's Cattle Sale Ban

To protest against the Centre's notification banning the sale of cattle for purpose of slaughter, Muslims and the Roman Catholic Church in Goa have come together to back a civil society collective called Goa for Beef — Beef for Goa.

Enraged with the seemingly indifferent attitude of the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the Qureshi Meat Traders Association filed a writ petition Monday before the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the May 26 central notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, said an Indian Express report.

Father Savio Fernandes, its co-convener, said “it was the need of our times”, calling the collective an 'inter-faith dialogue'.

The Collective was formed to represent dissent on behalf of the state on the issue of cattle ban. Abdul Matin, representing the Muslim community reportedly said that they were disappointed that the government in-charge remained silent on the matter.

Ever since the May 26th notification, many state governments in the country have raised their voice and protested against it calling it an imposition on food habits .

Beef fests were held in various parts of Kerala in protest where it is is widely consumed.

Kerala Assembly had later passed a resolution criticising the centre's move calling it 'unconstitutional'. 'anti-federal' and 'anti-people'. The assembly even begun the debate with a breakfast that included beef fry.

Meghalaya Assembly too has now passed a resolution against the ban.

There has been considerable opposition within the BJP in the north-eastern state where two district presidents and about 5000 members had quit the party opposing its 'non-secular' policies.