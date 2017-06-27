Mumbai: Convict Dies After Women Constables Insert Lathi Inside Her Private Parts for Complaining About Missing Ration

Complaining about the two missing eggs and five pieces of paav from morning ration cost 38-year-old jail inmate Manjula Shetye her life in the most brutal manner imaginable.



Jailors of Byculla prison in Mumbai reportedly assaulted Shetye, women constables stripped her and inserted a lathi inside her private parts leading to her death, reported Hindustan Times.



Citing the FIR and witness' account of the inhumane event, the report said after Shetye found out that the rations fell short by two eggs and five pieces of pav (bread), she was called to the jail officer Manisha Pokharkar’s private room. "Soon a group of jailors came to the barracks and assaulted her," said the witness to the investigating police officer. " Manjula was stripped by women constables she identified as Bindu Naikade, Waseema Shaikh, Shital Shegaonkar, Surekha Gulve and Aarti Shingne...Bindu and Surekha then held Manjula’s legs apart and Waseema inserted the lathi into her private parts," quoted the paper.



Manjula was left bleeding and writhing in pain and no help was offered to her by the jail authorities until she felt unconscious in the bathroom which is when she was taken to a hospital and declared dead.



The next day, enraged women inmates rose in protest, some of them went up to the prison's roof, while others made a bonfire of newspapers and documents inside the premises to express their anger, a police official said.



Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case was accused of instigating inmates of the women's jail for rioting after Manjula's death.



The 44-year-old former media executive was among nearly 200 inmates of the Byculla Jail booked by Nagpada police for rioting and other offences after they staged a protest.