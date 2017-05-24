Melania Trump Evades Donald Trump’s Hand Again, For The Second Time

US first lady has for the second time, in public glare, evaded her husband and US president Donald Trump’s attempt to hold her hand.

When the duo arrived in Rome for their first audience with Pope Francis, she beautifully whisked her hand away to tuck her hair behind her ear when Donald Trump made an attempt to hold her hand while alighting the Air Force One.

Trump’s hand then proceeds to touch her back to hide the fumble caused by the unrequited gesture

Earlier, while on the second day of their first international tour, Melania Trump swatted away Trump’s hand while walking down the red carpet at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

