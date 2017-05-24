Melania Trump Evades Donald Trump’s Hand Again, For The Second Time
US first lady has for the second time, in public glare, evaded her husband and US president Donald Trump’s attempt to hold her hand.
When the duo arrived in Rome for their first audience with Pope Francis, she beautifully whisked her hand away to tuck her hair behind her ear when Donald Trump made an attempt to hold her hand while alighting the Air Force One.
Trump’s hand then proceeds to touch her back to hide the fumble caused by the unrequited gesture
Earlier, while on the second day of their first international tour, Melania Trump swatted away Trump’s hand while walking down the red carpet at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara.
ALSO READ: Watch: Melania Trump Swats Away Husband's Hand in Full Public View
Melania Trump Evades Donald Trump's Hand Again, For The Second Time
Watch: Melania Trump Swats Away Husband's Hand in Full Public View
Canada Denies Entry To Retired CRPF Officer For Serving A Govt That 'Engages In Terrorism'
After ICJ Order On Jadhav, Kashmiri Group Asks For Global Scrutiny Of Rights Violations In Valley
2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 5 Things We Like
