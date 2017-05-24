The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
24 May 2017 Last Updated at 10:53 am International News Analysis

Melania Trump Evades Donald Trump’s Hand Again, For The Second Time

US first lady has for the second time, in public glare, evaded her husband and US president Donald Trump’s attempt to hold her hand.
Outlook Web Bureau
Melania Trump Evades Donald Trump’s Hand Again, For The Second Time
Screengrab of the video

US first lady has for the second time, in public glare, evaded her husband and US president Donald Trump’s attempt to hold her hand.

When the duo arrived in Rome for their first audience with Pope Francis, she beautifully whisked her hand away to tuck her hair behind her ear when Donald Trump made an attempt to hold her hand while alighting the Air Force One.

Advertisement opens in new window

Trump’s hand then proceeds to touch her back to hide the fumble caused by the unrequited gesture

Earlier, while on the second day of their first international tour, Melania Trump swatted away Trump’s hand while walking down the red carpet at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

ALSO READ: Watch: Melania Trump Swats Away Husband's Hand in Full Public View

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Melania Trump Donald Trump New Delhi International News Analysis
Next Story : Twitter Forces Rawal To Delete Tweet On Roy, Suspends Account Of Abhijeet Who Sung Abuses
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters