Watch: Melania Trump Swats Away Husband's Hand in Full Public View
A video showing Melania Trump swatting away the hand of her husband while walking the red carper in Israel has strengthened insinuations regarding marital (un)bliss between the couple.
First Lady Melania Trump is accompanying President Donald Trump on his first foreign trip since he became President of the United States in January. Starting with Saudi Arabia over the weekend, the couple went on to the second leg of their trip comprising a two day visit to Israel and Palestinian territories.
A video clip of the duo arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel has gone viral.
The video shows Donald Trump walking down the red carpet on the tarmac and Melania trailing behind him. The President turns around briefly, extending his hand to the First Lady who seems to be lagging back. However, instead of grasping it, she cursorily swats his hand away.
Ironically, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is walking down the tarmac at the same time holding the hand of his wife Sara.
The clip grabbed attention on social media and has been widely shared across social media platforms. In fact, on Twitter, the clip has become a hit meme.
The rumour mill had already begun to churn when Melania refused to move to the White House in D.C to live with the President. Instead, she said she prefers staying in their house in Manhattan. It looks like all is not well in Trump town.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Suicide Bomber Responsible For Manchester Blast
- Sukhoi Fighter Jet Goes Missing Near Tezpur in Assam
- Ex-Congress MP Naveen Jindal Summoned As Accused In Coal-Scam Case
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Impact Of GST On Car Prices In India
- Paresh Rawal Wants Arundhati Roy Tied Up In Front Of Army Jeep Instead Of 'Stone-Pelters'
- Indian Army Rewards Major Who Tied Civilian To Jeep As Human-Shield, For Counter-Insurgency Operations
- After ICJ Order On Jadhav, Kashmiri Group Asks For Global Scrutiny Of Rights Violations In Valley
Post a Comment