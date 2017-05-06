Meat Is Disease, Milk Is Cure, Says RSS Leader Indresh Kumar At Jamia Milia Islamia

RSS leader Indresh Kumar was invited for an Iftar party organised by RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch at Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday, drawing flak from students who staged a protest against his presence.

Despite writing a memorandum to the Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmad against the move, Indresh visited the institution, said Imran Khan, a research scholar.

"He is prime accused in many blast cases. We do not want him in our institution and that is why we protested," he said.

Kumar speaking at the event, appealed to the Muslims to give up eating 'ghosht' (meat) as it is a 'beemari' (disease) and include cow milk in their sherbets.

“First, during Ramzan, they should plant trees in their localities, lanes, mosques and dargahs so that pollution can be tackled and the environment can be protected. Second, they should keep Tulsi plant in their homes, because it’s called Rehan (Jannat ki Jhaad) in Arabian and isse jannat naseeb hogi. (Keeping Tulsi plant in their homes would ensure a path to heaven.)", he said.

The RSS leader further said that consuming meat during the holy month of Ramadan is equivalent to consuming poison.

“Meat is a disease… Milk is the cure.”

This is not the first time Indresh Kumar has found a way to court controversy.

Just days ago, he cited 'western' traditions and Valentine's Day in particular as reasons for 'rape, illegitimate children, and violence against women.'

Addressing RSS volunteers on the completion of a training programme, Kumar said love holds "sacredness" and "piousness" in India, but the West has commercialised it and given birth to the festival.

"In India, love has been sacred and pious. It has been sung as the tales of Radha-Krishna, Laila-Majnu and Heer- Ranjha but the western culture commercialised love and gave birth to festival of Valentines’ day which is now responsible for problems like rape, illegitimate children and violence on women," he said.

Earlier, Kumar made headlines for saying that those who participate in 'beef fests' should mend their ways as they are bringing "shame to the country" by indulging in an act which is "against humanity".

Beef fests were organized in Kerala against the Central Government's notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter last month.

In April this year, during the perpetual discussion on the issue of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Kumar asserted that even Muslims would want Ram Mandir to be constructed at the contentious site.

"Muslims will never accept such a mosque which is in the name of a person. All those who believe in Islam say such a mosque is unholy (napak) and we will never accept it.", he said at a Seminar on 'Myth and realities on triple talaq, Ram janmabhoomi and freedom of speech'.

(With inputs from agencies)