Massive Cyclone Mora Hits Bangladesh, India's Northeast On High Alert

Massive evacuation is underway in Bangladesh as severe cyclonic storm 'Mora' hit Chittagong on Tuesday.

The storm over northeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal has moved further north northeastward during past six hours with a speed of 28 kmph, and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST on Tuesday, ANI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned that cyclone may cause heavy rainfall in most parts of the Northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday, reported The Telegraph.

An IMD press release issued on Monday said wind speed reaching 60-70kmph would prevail over Mizoram and Tripura and wind speed reaching 45-55kmph would prevail over south Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur on Tuesday, reported the newspaper.

"It may damage thatched huts and cause minor damage to power and communication lines because of breaking of tree branches in Mizoram and Tripura. Major damage may also be caused to kutcha roads and minor damage to pucca roads besides some damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards in the two states," the release said.

Heavy rainfall is being reported in Chittagong. deputy commissioner Zillur Rahman Chowdhury has about 30,000 people have taken up refuge at the hundreds of storm shelters near the coast

The Met office has advised to hoist great Danger Signal No 10 at coastal areas including Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Khulna, Satkhira and the two coastal ports in Mongla and Payra.

Mora was centred at around 385km south of Chittagong port and 305km south of Cox's Bazar port around 7pm on Monday, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

An emergency meeting was held in the morning regarding the preparations for the possible impact of the cyclone and the administration has taken all necessary measures in this regard, The Dhaka Tribune quoted Mohamad Omar Faruk, secretary of Chittagong Port Authority as saying. Due to the increasing intensity of the cyclone, all loading and unloading activities at Chittagong marine port has been suspended for the time being.

Current wind speed is measured at 105kmph, maximum wind speed is measured at 120kmph.

Great Danger Signal No 10 has also been hoisted in six coastal districts - Cox's Bazar, Chittagong, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni and Chandpur as well as the off-shore islands located in these districts.

The administration has set up shelters equipped with enough stockpiled to sustain and organised a number of meetings to raise awareness among people to mitigate the cyclone's impact.

Meanwhile, the Chittagong Port Authority has sounded Alert No 3 at the port area, and vessels are being sent away to outer anchorage from the Chittagong port jetties to avoid any casualties during the cyclone.

