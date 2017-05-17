Man Shot Dead In Front Of Pregnant Wife In Suspected Case Of Honour Killing

On Wednesday, a man was killed in the name of honour in Jaipur, Rajasthan by his in-laws, said police.

The incident took place in the Karni Vihar, Jagdamba Vihar area in the morning hours.

Ratan Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police , Jaipur West, told ANI that Amit Nayar and Mamata Choudhary tied the knot two years back after falling in love against the wishes of Mamata's parents, who lived in Ganesh Vihar area.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to an NDTV report, the duo had met each other while leaving in the same neighbourhood. Amit, 28, who hailed from Kerala, worked as a civil engineer.

"Since long, Amit's in-laws were pressurizing Mamata to desert her husband and live with them, but she didn't pay any heed to her parents," said Ratan Singh.

He said today morning Amit's father-in-law and mother-in-law came to their pregnant daughter's home on the pretext of ending the rift.

"Today morning, Amit's father-in-law, mother-in-law, and two youths came to their daughter's home. As they were sitting, one of the youths accompanying Amit's in-laws pulled a pistol and fired at Amit. Severely injured Amit was taken to nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead," said Ratan Singh.

He said that a country made type pistol was used to kill Amit.

He said that the police are questioning some persons in this connection and soon the culprits would be arrested. (ANI)