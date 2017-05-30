Madras High Court Stays Centre's Order To Ban Cattle Sale For Slaughter By Four-Weeks

The Madras High Court has stayed the Centre's order to ban the sale of cattle for slaughter by four-weeks today.The Madurai bench of the high court sought responses from the state government and Government of India on the issue.

The government has banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

Read also: Rule Banning Cattle Sale For Slaughter Contradicts The Act Permitting Slaughter Of Animals For Food

Advertisement opens in new window

The environment ministry had earlier notified the stringent 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017' under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to the notification, the member secretary of an animal market committee will have to ensure that no person brings a young animal to the animal market.

According to a newspaper report the court today passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition that challenged the constitutional validity of Rules 22(b)(iii) and 22(e) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulations of Livestock Markets) Rules 2017 notified by the Centre.

S. Selvagomathy (45), an activist-cum-lawyer based in Madurai, had filed the PIL petition on the grounds that the statutory rules were repugnant to the parent Act itself since Section 28 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act of 1960 specifically states that it shall not be an offence to kill any animal in a manner required by the religion of any community, details The Hindu report.