Madras HC Grants Interim Stay Order On NEET Results
The Madurai bench of the Madras High court has ordered an interim stay on the announcement of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 results until June 7.
According to a report in The Hindu, the court has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) not to declare results of NEET until final orders are passed on a petition filed challenging NEET.
Justice MV Muralidaran granted the interim injunction on the ground that different question papers set for the NEET held in 10 languages would lead to discrimination between students, the Hindu reported.
More details awaited...
