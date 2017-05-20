Kerala Godman Claims He Chopped Off His Own Genitals As It Was Not 'Useful'
The Kerala godman whose genitals were allegedly cut off by a law student after he tried to rape her has denied the reports. Instead he has said that he cut off his own genitals as it was "not useful to him".
According to an India Today report, Swami Ganeshananda, or Hari Swami, has given his statement to the Kerala police. He was admitted to the hospital following the incident which took place last night.
He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act for repeatedly raping the now 22-year-old woman over a period of seven years.
As per the police, the man was known to the woman and her family and also used to visit her house to conduct pujas.
The 54-year-old also allegedly assaulted the girl when she was 16. The woman who is now 23 told NDTV that the Swami had tried to force himself on her on this instance. She reportedly added that he would allegedly rape her whenever he gets the opportunity.
There have been other recent incidents involving religious men in the southern Indian state. Two nuns and a priest, accused of covering up the birth of a baby born to a teenage girl who was allegedly raped by another priest, were arrested last month.
Kerala Catholic Priest Arrested On Rape Charges While Trying To Leave The Country
