Judge Who Recommended Cow As National Animal Presided Over Dara Singh Encounter Case

Outgoing Rajasthan High Court judge justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma, who recommended that the Centre should declare cow as national animal, presided over the Dara Singh fake encounter case, a defamation case against then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and separate land cases that allegedly involved three high court judges and Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, according to The Indian Express.

Here is his brief career profile:

•Sharma, a Jaipur resident, became a high court judge in 2007.

•Started out as an advocate in 1979.

•Studied law at the University of Rajasthan in 1978 and received a diploma in labour laws the next year before completing bachelor in Science from the Government College in Dausa in 1975,

•Was also an additional advocate-general from 2000 to 2003.

•As an advocate, he represented the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Trust-City Place, Jaipur, Shri Sheela Mataji Trust, Amber, Jaigarh Public Charitable Trust, and Hindustan Times and Rajasthan Patrika, among others.

IMPORTANT CASES THAT HE HANDLED:

Dara Singh fake encounter:

In April 2012, while hearing the case of fake encounter of Dara Singh, who was involved in an illegal liquor trade, Sharma slammed the CBI for its double-standards while investigating cases, and observed that the agency should be shut down as it has lost its credibility.

His remarks came after a petition filed by former head constable, an accused in the encounter case, who accused that the CBI was discriminating in its treatment to the accused.

Defamation Case Against Modi:

In the same year, Sharma dismissed a defamation case filed by a Rajasthan resident against Narendra Modi over his remarks about Jawaharlal Nehru.