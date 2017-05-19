Jharkhand: Four Lynched In Jamshedpur Over Suspicion Of Kidnapping Children
Four people were brutally beaten to death yesterday in Jamshedpur over rumours of being child kidnappers.
Villagers attacked them based on the suspicion and also vandalized their car.
Out of the four persons who were in the vehicle, three managed to escape, while the remaining one was caught by the villagers and lynched.
However, the other three did not manage to make it too far, as the villagers caught up with them and they met the same fate as their companion.
After receiving the information about the mob action, the police who reached the village, were also attacked by the villagers and the vandalized the police car.
"People were in suspicion that the people travelling in the car were the child thief. This is the reason they attacked the people and burnt the car," Police Station in-charge Mani Kant said. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Pakistan Wants To Shut Down PIA
- 'Do Not Harm My Film To Seek Attention'
- India Performs First Uterine Transplant
- Jain Files Defamation Case Against Mishra
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Delhi Shelter Razed: Living On The Street Haunts The Homeless Again
- GST Will Simplify Tax Administration: Minister
- Zomato To Reach Out To 6.6 MN Users For Security Update
- Pakistan to Get New Team of Lawyers to Defend Its Case at International Court Of Justice
- Indian-Origin Steel Tycoon Bags Global Award In UK
- 'Baahubali 2' Becomes First Indian Movie to Enter 1500-Crore Club
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment