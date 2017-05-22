Jaitley Files Fresh Defamation Case Of Rs 10 Crore Against Kejriwal For Jethmalani's 'Crook' Remark
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has filed a fresh defamation suit against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claiming damages worth Rs 10 crore.
According to an NDTV report, Kejriwal’s lawyer and former BJP member Ram Jethmalani had called Jaitley, also the Defence Minister, a “crook”, in court.
Ironically the case that the two lawyers are arguing is also a defamation case, filed by Jaitley against Kejriwal for his allegations against the Cabinet Minister concerning his earlier stint as President of the DDCA. Kejriwal had alleged that the mismanagement of the cricket body had happened during Jaitley’s tenure.
According to NDTV, Jethmalani confirmed that the ‘crook’ remark he made in court last week was authorized by his client, Kejriwal. For that remark, Jaitley reportedly said he would seek “aggravated damages”.
Jethmalani and Jaitley have been going for each other’s jugular in the Delhi High Court and their exchanges have made headlines over the past few months.
In an earlier hearing, Jaitley told the court that the damage to his “reputation was so enormous that it was considered unquantifiable.”
Jethmalani kept going after Jaitley asking why the suit was filed in the first place and asked him 50 questions.
The former BJP member asked Jaitley how Kejriwal’s comments merited a case against him aside from “value that you put on yourself.”
Jethmalani said that Jaitley had not suffered any monetary losses because of the statement and its why he deemed it “unquantifiable”.
“The loss of my reputation has been partly quantified in terms of money. Loss of a reputation causes mental distress to the person defamed, which it did in my case,” Jaitley replied.
The Union Minister went on to say that when his “stature, background and reputation” were considered, the loss was so enormous that it could not be quantified.
Jethmalani retorted by telling Jaitley that “it was your personal feeling about your greatness, that it can't be estimated in terms of fiscal measure”.
Further Details Awaited
With PTI Inputs
