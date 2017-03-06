In This UP Village, Hindus & Muslims Decide To Remove Loudspeakers From Temples, Mosques
In what could be seen as a step to restore communal harmony in restive Moradabad village of Uttar Pradesh, villagers have decided to remove loudspeakers from temple and mosques.
According to a report by The Times of India, both Hindus and Muslims agreed to remove loudspeakers after tension simmered in the village for 3 years.
Speaking to the newspaper, Circle officer (rural) Chakramani Tripathi told, “Police and district administration of Moradabad are full of praise for the initiative taken by the elders of both the communities who amicably resolved the issue in the holy month of Ramzan.”
In Uttar Pradesh, there have been multiple incidents of violence reported in the past over the use of loudspeakers on places of worship of both the communities.
Last year, at least 20 people were injured after Hindus and Muslims clashed over the use of loudspeakers for ‘azaan’ or call for namaz in a mosque, reported Hindustan Times.
Following an argument, the groups indulged in stone-pelting and firing, the report said quoting sources.
Earlier this year, Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam, had found himself amidst a controversy for criticising sermons from the loudspeakers.
The 43-year-old singer had described the loud sermons from the loudspeakers as hooliganism in a series of tweets following which a fatwa was issued against him by a Kolkata-based cleric.
