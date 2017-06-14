In Gujarat, Dalit Woman And Kid Beaten Up For Refusing To Leave Job In Govt School Kitchen

A dalit woman in Gujarat was beaten up in public and her son was thrown around as she allegedly refused to leave her job in a government school’s kitchen. The police have booked the school’s principal and the deputy sarpanch of the village after a video of the incident went viral online, reported The Indian Express.

The video shows a group of men beating up 30-year-old Prabha Vala and her son. One of the men was even seen tossing the kid away.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani posted the video on Twitter, saying, “One year of Una is not far and now this happens in Gujarat. Dalit woman and her kid are thrown around like a rag.’’

One year of Una is not far and now this happens in Gujarat. Dalit woman and her kid are thrown around like a rag. pic.twitter.com/DgFOuBbxMT — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) June 14, 2017

Mevani was referring to the Una violence in Gujarat last year where a group of dalit men were brutally attacked for allegedly skinning the carcass of a dead cow.

According to The Indian Express report, Vala claimed that she was asked to leave her job as the mid-day meal in-charge of Ghantiya government school because she is a Dalit. She alleged that the principal, Kalubhai Thakrani, had told her that it is not right for a Dalit to be involved in serving meals.

Following the incident, the police have booked Thakrani and the village’s deputy sarpanch under the SC/SC (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meanwhile, the school has slapped a case against her for 'missing bills' of mid-day meals.