Homosexual Soldiers Arrested in South Korea: Report

Activists have alleged that around 32 homosexual soldiers have been arrested in South Korea as part of an alleged “gay witch-hunt” by the country’s military, CNN reported.

The report says that homosexuality is not illegal for civilians in South Korea. But, having sexual relations with another man is a crime within the South Korean military punishable by up to two years in prison.

The CNN report has extensively quoted one gay soldier without naming him where describes his experience. Investigators visited him telling him they knew he was gay and his ex-partner had already admitted their "crimes." "The atmosphere was very oppressive and humiliating," he said, adding, "I was scared."

Human rights groups have earlier condemned the ongoing massive crackdown on gays in Indonesia. According to reports, the police in Indonesia have been rounding up homosexuals, arresting them and even caning them publicly.

According to the CNN report, an activist has alleged that the military has been using gay dating apps to try and track down homosexual soldiers in the country.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has called on Seoul to repeal the archaic and discriminatory provision against homosexuals in the military criminal code.