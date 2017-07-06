The Website
07 June 2017 Last Updated at 6:54 pm Arts & Entertainment

Himesh Reshammiya, Wife Komal Granted Divorce By Bombay HC

Outlook Web Bureau
Bollywood musician Himesh Reshammiya ws today granted divorce by Bombay High Court.

Reshammiya and his wife of 22 years Komal, parents of a teenaged son Swayam, had been living separately for a while now, reported the Hindustan Times.

The couple filed for divorce by mutual consent in December last year. "Mutual respect is the most important thing in life. Giving due respect to our relationship, Komal and I have decided to part ways amicably," the 43-year-old had said at that time, the report added.

The judgement was passed on Tuesday evening.

