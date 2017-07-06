The Website
08 June 2017 Last Updated at 11:46 am

Give Kohli and Take Pakistan Team In Return, Suggests Pak Journalist, Gets Trolled

Pakistan lost their first match in the Champions Trophy against India by 124 runs.
PTI File

Pakistan's humiliating defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India in their first match in the Champions Trophy 2017 drew criticism from across the border. Former skippers Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi have blasted the Sarfraz Ahmed-led side for its poor show.

But famous Pakistani journalist and rights activist Nazrana Ghaffar, who tried to be a little sarcastic, got trolled on Twitter after she tweeted that Pakistan would want to trade off the entire roster of the cricket team for Indian captain Virat Kohli, first reported by NDTV.

“Indian can take all our team and give us #Kohli for a year. #PakvInd,” Ghaffar tweeted. 

And what followed was a bashing by Indian fans on the social networking site.

Kohli ko bacha ke rakhna hoga...nahi to kisi din ye log Ahmed Shehzad aur Virat Kohli ko exchange karwa denge.

— Dewajyoti K.Charan (@Hydrogen_bond22) June 6, 2017

Pakistan lost the match by 124 runs. After decent opening partnership Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 81 runs, Yuvraj Singh smashed 53 off just 28 balls.

On Wednesday, Pakistan registered their first win in the ICC Champions Trophy over South Africa with a 19-run win on Duckworth-Lewis method at Edgbaston.

India will take on Sri Lanka on Thursday in their second match in the championship. Beating them will increase India's chances to make it to the semi-finals of the eight-nation tournament.

