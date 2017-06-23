Gandhi, Abdullah Condemn Mob Lynching Of Police Officer In Kashmir

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah today condemned the mob lynching lynching of a deputy superintendent of police in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandhi said the incident marked a new low in the state while Abdullah announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh and a month's salary as MLA to the police welfare fund to support families of such martyrs.

Gandhi lamented that the state had gone back several decades due to the "complete failure" of the PDP-BJP combine there.

The brutal lynching of DySP Md Ayub Pandith marks a new low. Pained beyond words at the horrific incident https://t.co/kulQ0bkY6L — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 23, 2017

Heartbreaking to see J&K being pushed back several decades because of the complete failure of the PDP/BJP Govt — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 23, 2017

DSP Mohammed Ayub Pandith was stripped naked and stoned to death by an irate mob after he allegedly opened fire at a group of people, who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque in Srinagar's downtown area in the early hours today.

Abdullah said that Pandith's kiling outside the Jamia Masjid in the downtown area of the city was the height of barbarism.

"I am personally anguished and devastated by this tragedy. That this happened on the most auspicious night and outside Jamia Masjid is shocking," he said.

"Such heinous elements are the enemies of Kashmiriyat and humanity and should be given the sternest possible sentence as per the law of the land," he added.

The former chief minister expressed solidarity with the family and the colleagues of the slain officer and demanded that the culprits be brought to book without delay and given the sternest possible punishment.

