From Trump to Assad: This Syrian Artist Depicts World Leaders As Vulnerable Refugees
Syrian refugee Abdalla Al Omari is in the news for creating a series of paintings in his Brussels studio showing world leaders as displaced or disenfranchised people.
Advertisement opens in new window
#Repost @alserkalavenue ・・・ @ayyamgallery will be hosting an #exhibition 'The Vulnerability Series' by #Syrian artist @abdalla.omari which takes #inspiration from propaganda posters and reimagines controversial world leaders as displaced civilians. #alserkalavenue #ayyamgallery #abdallaomari
Omari reportedly spent 19 months to create "The Vulnerability Series", which is on display in a Dubai gallery.
Omari depicted US President Donald Trump as bedraggled refugee with a sleeping child in his arms, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former British prime minister David Cameron and former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as beggars, reported Reuters.
#Repost @ayyamgallery ・・・ Join us for Abdalla Al Omari’s solo exhibition ‘The Vulnerability Series’ opening this Monday, 22 May at 7pm at Ayyam Gallery Dubai (12 Alserkal Avenue). ________________ Image: 'Donald', 2016, oil and acrylic on canvas, 190 x 150 cm #abdallaalomari #alserkalavenue #ayyamgallerydubai #ayyamgalleryAdvertisement opens in new window
He also depicted German Chancellor Angela Merkel as “disenfranchised or displaced civilian.
"Angela" #Oil and #acrylic on #canvas 200x150cm On display till 08/03/2017 at @ccstrombeek #Belgium #theVulnerabilitySeries #angelamerkel #painting #Art #poloticalart #cockfight #machoism #collectors #ccstrombeek #etcAdvertisement opens in new window
Omari, who started painting in Damascus after the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, told Al Jazeera: "My aim somehow shifted from an expression of anger to a more vivid desire of disarming these figures, (to) picture them outside their positions of power".
After fleeing Syria, he was granted asylum in Belgium.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, so far more than 465,000 people have been killed and missing in Syria's civil war.
The war began more than six years ago with protests against President Bashar al-Assad's government.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- SC Partially Stays Law Making Aadhaar Must For Tax Filing
- Theresa May Reaches Deal To Form Govt: Report
- 'Promoters Not Selling Stake,' Infosys Denies Media Reports
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma To Buy Rs 82 Crore Property In Lutyens' Zone
- BJP's Jammu Legislator Wants Momos Banned Because It Causes 'Diseases'
- Meat Business Employs 5 Crore, They Will All Lose Jobs, Says Head Of Quraish Muslims On Cattle Sale Ban
- CBI Raid At NDTV's Prannoy Roy's Houses In Delhi and Dehradun, Case Registered Against Him
Post a Comment