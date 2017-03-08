From Trump to Assad: This Syrian Artist Depicts World Leaders As Vulnerable Refugees

Syrian refugee Abdalla Al Omari is in the news for creating a series of paintings in his Brussels studio showing world leaders as displaced or disenfranchised people.

Omari reportedly spent 19 months to create "The Vulnerability Series", which is on display in a Dubai gallery.

Omari depicted US President Donald Trump as bedraggled refugee with a sleeping child in his arms, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former British prime minister David Cameron and former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as beggars, reported Reuters.

He also depicted German Chancellor Angela Merkel as “disenfranchised or displaced civilian.

Omari, who started painting in Damascus after the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, told Al Jazeera: "My aim somehow shifted from an expression of anger to a more vivid desire of disarming these figures, (to) picture them outside their positions of power".

After fleeing Syria, he was granted asylum in Belgium.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, so far more than 465,000 people have been killed and missing in Syria's civil war.

The war began more than six years ago with protests against President Bashar al-Assad's government.