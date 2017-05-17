Victim of Fake News: Indian Restaurant in UK May Shut Down After Human Meat Report Goes Viral

An Indian restaurant in London could be forced to shut down after a fake news report claimed that the restaurant serves human meat.

According to reports, Shinra Begum, the owner of the restaurant named KarriTwist, located in South West London, claims that the public have threatened to vandalize the building. The police had to be called to control the situation.

The article that became a catastrophe for Ms Shinra and her business, originated from a prank news site where anonymous users can submit their own fake news before uploading them on social media.

“ One person said he would have broken our windows if our shutters weren’t up. One member of the public did report it to the police. It has greatly affected our business. We have had people calling us up telling us “ how dare you serve us human meat”. If it weren’t happening to me I would have laughed about it “ Told by Ms Shinra to News Shopper.

Even though the news article that consisted of a single paragraph, littered with spellings and grammatical errors, the public still believed it.

It was shared on Facebook with the headline: ‘ASIAN RESTAURANT SHUT DOWN FOR USING HUMAN MEAT.’

The story read: ‘Last night Indian restaurant owner Rarjan Patel was arrested for using human meat in his food recipes at his New Cross Restaurant, it is said that a total of 9 Human Body’s were found frozen ready to be processed for meat, Rarjan Patel remains in Custody for further questioning whilst the restaurant has been closed down.’

The prank news site contains many false articles including false reports claiming that some people have died and that certain individuals are “paedophiles”.

Ms Begum has seen a drop in the customers after the story showing up.

As a result, the restaurant has been less busy. Some staff has had their hours cut.