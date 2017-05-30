E-Rikshaw Driver Killing: No Headway For Police As All 8 CCTVs Nearby Non Functional
Police are yet to make any arrest in the killing of a 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver after he objected to two men urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station on Saturday.
The police is now blaming the defunct CCTVs in the area for the delay. According to the reports, they are unable to gather enough evidence on the dozen men allegedly involved in the murder as all the 8 CCTVs installed nearby do not function and hence, no footage could be found, reports the Times Of India.
Around 50 cameras had been installed in GTB Nagar, 16 of them close to the place where this incident took place. But with only a handful working now, the cops will need to rely on the footage from a nearby liquor shop, the report adds.
Police have collected CCTV footage from the liquor shop in which two of the accused can be seen. They are trying to ascertain their identity.
Ravinder was beaten to death allegedly by a dozen men after he objected to a few of them urinating in public.
Two men had bought liquor from a shop near the metro station and consumed it near Gate No. 4. They also urinated outside the station, to which Ravinder objected, police said. He had asked them to use a public toilet nearby.
It is suspected that the accused were students of School of Open Learning, Delhi University.
Police called a few men for questioning and inquiry but no headway had been made so far.
(With inputs from PTI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Madras HC Stays Centre's Cattle Sale Ban For A Month
- CBI Court Grants Bail to Advani, Joshi And Uma Bharti
- Rai To Meet Kohli, Kumble To Resolve Issues Around Coach's Appointment
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Tharoor Defamation Case: Show Facts, Don't Call Names, Says Delhi HC To Arnab Goswami And Republic
- Kerala BJP Leader Posts Misleading Image Of Cow Slaughter From Bangladesh, Invites Ire On Social Media
- Rule Banning Cattle Sale For Slaughter Contradicts The Act Permitting Slaughter Of Animals For Food
- What Caused Bhallaladeva, Aka Rana Daggubati, To Go Blind In One Eye?
Post a Comment