E-Rikshaw Driver Killing: No Headway For Police As All 8 CCTVs Nearby Non Functional

Police are yet to make any arrest in the killing of a 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver after he objected to two men urinating outside the GTB Nagar Metro Station on Saturday.

The police is now blaming the defunct CCTVs in the area for the delay. According to the reports, they are unable to gather enough evidence on the dozen men allegedly involved in the murder as all the 8 CCTVs installed nearby do not function and hence, no footage could be found, reports the Times Of India.

Around 50 cameras had been installed in GTB Nagar, 16 of them close to the place where this incident took place. But with only a handful working now, the cops will need to rely on the footage from a nearby liquor shop, the report adds.

Police have collected CCTV footage from the liquor shop in which two of the accused can be seen. They are trying to ascertain their identity.

Ravinder was beaten to death allegedly by a dozen men after he objected to a few of them urinating in public.

Two men had bought liquor from a shop near the metro station and consumed it near Gate No. 4. They also urinated outside the station, to which Ravinder objected, police said. He had asked them to use a public toilet nearby.

It is suspected that the accused were students of School of Open Learning, Delhi University.

Police called a few men for questioning and inquiry but no headway had been made so far.

(With inputs from PTI)