Distribute Knives To College Girls, Bobbitise Rapists, Says AP Women’s Panel Chief

Andhra Pradesh women’s Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari has asked for distribution of knives among college girls to protect themselves and said women should bobbitise men who try to rape them.

She reportedly made the remarks after visiting two gang-rape survivors in a government hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Rajakumari’s remark has come after a 23-year-old woman from Kerala severed the genital of a self-styled godman who had been raping her for close to a decade. According to a report in The New Indian Express, Rajakumari said women should take an example from the brave woman of Kerala.

According to a report in NDTV, she said rapists should be "skinned" and "paraded" in public and knives should be distributed among college girls so they can protect themselves from crimes like rape. "When some men behave like wild animals and resort to such atrocious acts, I think there is a need to equip girls with knives. A law is needed for this," she said, as quoted by NDTV.

"We will skin them (rapists). Police, too, should not mask the rapists' faces whenever they are caught. Instead, they have to be paraded in streets, thrashed with footwear and brooms and only then lodged in police station," the former legislator said, as quoted by NDTV.

The New Indian Express reported that the TDP leader has also advised girls not to trust people they meet on social media blindly. She warned girls of the dangers posed by the cyberworld. Photographs of her showed her breaking down after meeting the tribal girls who were gang-raped by eight men.

According to reports, the women had taken shelter in front of a closed shop along with two male friends as it had started raining. The accused, who reached there after a while, chased away the men and raped the women.