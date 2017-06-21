Delhi Woman Stabbed 35 Times By Husband Over 'Extra-Marital Affair', Dies

A 36-year-old woman was stabbed 35 times by her husband who suspected her of having an extra-marital affair, reported Hindustan Times.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at the couple's home in West Delhi's Dilshad Garden.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to reports, the victim, Rekha Bisht, was suspected by her husband to have cheated on him. “The woman was stabbed almost 35 times with a sharp knife. She died on the spot,” HT reported, quoting a police official.

The accused, Binod Bisht, stabbed his 15-year-old son too when he tried to intervene. The boy, who suffered injuries on a hand, is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The police have lodged a case of murder against Binod under Section 300 of the IPC.