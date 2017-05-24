Days After Humiliation, Canada Regrets Over Denial Of Entry To Ex-CRPF Officer
The Canadian government on Tuesday expressed regret over denying entry to a retired senior CRPF officer into the country, hours after he went public with the humiliation and India reacted angrily for slapping grave charges on CRPF.
Tejinder Singh Dhillon was refused entry at the Vancouver airport on May 18, as first reported by Hindustan Times, saying that the paramilitary force in which he worked had committed “human rights” violations.
Read: Canada Denies Entry To Retired CRPF Officer For Serving A Govt That 'Engages In Terrorism'
Dhillon, a retired as inspector general of police of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was declared inadmissible under Canada’s immigration and refugees protection act.
"The Central Reserve Police Force plays an important role in upholding law and order in India," Canadian high commissioner Nadir Patel said in a statement, saying oversights on visa applications can happen when a large number of applications are handled, reported NDTV.
"In situations where established procedures may not have been followed, a review takes place to avoid any reoccurrence," Patel said.
Also read: Trudeau Does Bhangra With Khalistanis
The Indian external affairs ministry also reacted to the reports.
“We have seen the news report regarding the denial of entry by Canadian authorities to a senior retired Indian officer. Such a characterisation of a reputed force like the CRPF is completely unacceptable. We have taken up the matter with the Government of Canada,” said Gopal Baglay, Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson.
A document provided to Dhillon at the airport stated that he was a “prescribed senior official in the service of a government that, in the opinion of the Minister, engages or has engaged in terrorism, systematic or gross human rights violations, or genocide, a war crime or a crime against humanity”. HT, however, reported that this was removed from the second report issued by the immigration department at the airport.
They had arrived in Canada to spend a couple of days with friends in Vancouver. They had further planned to visit their daughter’s home in Seattle in the United States and then travel back to Toronto to attend their niece’s wedding in Brampton.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- One Killed In Clashes At Saharanpur, Mayawati Slams Yogi Government
- Twitter Forces Rawal To Delete Tweet On Roy
- Melania Trump Evades Donald Trump’s Hand Again, For The Second Time
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Watch: Melania Trump Swats Away Husband's Hand in Full Public View
- Canada Denies Entry To Retired CRPF Officer For Serving A Govt That 'Engages In Terrorism'
- After ICJ Order On Jadhav, Kashmiri Group Asks For Global Scrutiny Of Rights Violations In Valley
- 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 5 Things We Like
Post a Comment