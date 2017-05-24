Days After Humiliation, Canada Regrets Over Denial Of Entry To Ex-CRPF Officer

The Canadian government on Tuesday expressed regret over denying entry to a retired senior CRPF officer into the country, hours after he went public with the humiliation and India reacted angrily for slapping grave charges on CRPF.

Tejinder Singh Dhillon was refused entry at the Vancouver airport on May 18, as first reported by Hindustan Times, saying that the paramilitary force in which he worked had committed “human rights” violations.

Dhillon, a retired as inspector general of police of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was declared inadmissible under Canada’s immigration and refugees protection act.

"The Central Reserve Police Force plays an important role in upholding law and order in India," Canadian high commissioner Nadir Patel said in a statement, saying oversights on visa applications can happen when a large number of applications are handled, reported NDTV.

"In situations where established procedures may not have been followed, a review takes place to avoid any reoccurrence," Patel said.

The Indian external affairs ministry also reacted to the reports.

“We have seen the news report regarding the denial of entry by Canadian authorities to a senior retired Indian officer. Such a characterisation of a reputed force like the CRPF is completely unacceptable. We have taken up the matter with the Government of Canada,” said Gopal Baglay, Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson.

A document provided to Dhillon at the airport stated that he was a “prescribed senior official in the service of a government that, in the opinion of the Minister, engages or has engaged in terrorism, systematic or gross human rights violations, or genocide, a war crime or a crime against humanity”. HT, however, reported that this was removed from the second report issued by the immigration department at the airport.

They had arrived in Canada to spend a couple of days with friends in Vancouver. They had further planned to visit their daughter’s home in Seattle in the United States and then travel back to Toronto to attend their niece’s wedding in Brampton.