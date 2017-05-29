CISE Declares Class 10, Class 12 Results, Kolkata's Ananya Maiti Tops ISC With 99.5%

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 results on Monday.

Ananya Maiti from Heritage School Kolkata topped the Class 12 examination scoring 99.5%. The second position is shared by four students who second 99.25% -- Ayush Srivastava from City Montessori school Lucknow, Devesh Lakhotia from St Xaviers school Kolkata, Rishita Dhariwal from Jamnabai Narsee School Mumbai and Keerthana Srikanth from Scottish High International School Gurgaon.

“I am delighted. I cannot tell you how happy I am. She is a wonderful child. She’s not only brilliant, in academics but also in creative writing. What’s more, she’s down to earth and well behaved,” Seema Sapru, principal, Heritage School, told Hindustan Times.

The pass percentage of Class 12 is 96.47%. The results are available on the official website – cisce.org and also available on examresults.net.

Around 2, 50,871 candidates appeared for the examinations this year out of which 74,544 are from ISC.

How to check the results :

*Visit the websites mentioned above

*Click on the ‘ISC Results 2017’ section

*A new page will open

*Enter your UID, course and captcha

*Click on the "Print Result" button to get the print

The website, however, is running slow, reported The Indian Express.

The CISCE board conducted Class 10 and Class 12 examinations late this year due to assembly elections after the election commission of India declared elections to five state assemblies, The Indian Express reported.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 results on Sunday. Noida’s Rakshi Gopal topped the examination with 99.6%.