The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
26 May 2017 Last Updated at 3:11 pm National

Chhattisgarh Govt Schools Asked To Put Up Photos of President, PM, CM On Premises

The state government has also asked all primary schools to install mirrors, "42 x 18" inches in size, at an appropriate place and keep a comb and a nail-cutter in their premises.
Outlook Web Bureau
Chhattisgarh Govt Schools Asked To Put Up Photos of President, PM, CM On Premises
Raman Singh
PTI File

The Chhattisgarh government has asked state-run schools to put up photographs of the President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Raman Singh on their premises. 

 According to The Indian Express, the schools have been asked complete the task byJune 30.

Advertisement opens in new window

 “Photographs of the Honourable President, Honourable Prime Minister and Honourable Chief Minister should also be put up. For this the ‘Pathya Pustak Nigam’ will acquire photographs from the ‘Jansampark’ department, and then be made available to the districts. It will be the responsibility of the district education officers that the photographs be (put) in place by June 30,” the newspaper reported. 

The state government has also asked all primary schools to install mirrors, "42 x 18" inches in size, at an appropriate place and keep a comb and a nail-cutter in their premises. This is to ensure children stay clean, according to the report.

 A similar move was taken by the Madhya Pradesh government recently, instructing schools to put up photographs of the president 

Criticising the Raman Singh government, TS Singhdeo, leader of opposition in the assembly and senior Congress leader, told the daily that the move was taken because the assembly elections will be held in the state in 16 months.

Advertisement opens in new window

“This is a complete waste of public money for personal benefit. If there have to be photographs of anyone at all, it should be of people who have inspired education, and not political leaders who may or may not be here beyond their terms. Politics must certainly be kept away from schools, and the children who study in them,” Singhdeo told The Indian Express.

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Raman Singh Narendra Modi Pranab Mukherjee Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh Delhi - New Delhi Books School Textbooks & Controversies National Reportage
Next Story : Desperate For Jobs, Haryana Men Pretend To Be Sikhs To Join Army
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters