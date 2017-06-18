Celebrations In Kashmir Valley Over Pakistan’s Victory in Champions Trophy Cricket, Turn Violent

Youths in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir reportedly came out in groups to celebrate Pakistan’s win over India in the Champions Trophy final causing violence and clashes with security forces.

According to reports, people burst crackers, waved Pakistani flags and raised pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans on Sunday night. The event later turned violent as some youths clashed with security personnel after throwing crackers into their camps.

On Sunday, in a much anticipated match, an inspired Pakistan hammered India by 180 runs and clinched the ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval in London.

Reuters reported that Srinagar residents accused officers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of smashing cars and beating up people for celebrating Pakistan’s win.

According to The Indian Express, police and paramilitary personnel used teargas shells to disperse youths throwing firecrackers into their camps at Fatehkadal and Sakidafar in Srinagar and in Anantnag.

In Tral, a large number of men and women took to the streets after Pakistan’s win and carried out victory parades in villages. Unverified reports also suggest that militants fired in the air in celebration in Shopian and Khudwani in Kulgam. Celebrations were also reported from Sopore, Baramulla and other parts of north Kashmir, the report adds.

Last year, a clash between local and outstation students had erupted in the NIT-Srinagar campus during a cricket match between India and Pakistan, causing a major crisis. On Sunday, gates of the NIT-Srinagar campus were closed at 5 pm as a precautionary measure.