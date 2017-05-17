Boys May Be Allowed To Wear Skirts In This London School

Calling for gender neutrality and questioning the male-female binary, London's Highgate School is considering mixing-and-matching outfits for pupils.

A report by the BBC states that students of the school had sought for a gender-neutral uniform at a question and answer session with the head teacher.

Student equality groups have also called for teachers to observe gender neutral speech codes and for a ban on phrases such as "man up", the report adds.

Another school 'Brighton College' in London had introduced a "trouser uniform" and a "skirt uniform" that can be worn by pupils up to age 16, regardless of their biological gender.

The report has quoted head of Highgate School Adam Pettitt as saying, "We're exploring how our uniform policy could evolve to cater for those who do want to match clothing to gender, as well as those who don't."

Such a step would ensure the freedom to choose, especially with concerns of transgender students and students who oppose the societal set-up of the male-female dichotomy.

The school is also known to allow unisex toilets and for opening up all sports for its pupils.