Boys May Be Allowed To Wear Skirts In This London School
Calling for gender neutrality and questioning the male-female binary, London's Highgate School is considering mixing-and-matching outfits for pupils.
A report by the BBC states that students of the school had sought for a gender-neutral uniform at a question and answer session with the head teacher.
Student equality groups have also called for teachers to observe gender neutral speech codes and for a ban on phrases such as "man up", the report adds.
Another school 'Brighton College' in London had introduced a "trouser uniform" and a "skirt uniform" that can be worn by pupils up to age 16, regardless of their biological gender.
The report has quoted head of Highgate School Adam Pettitt as saying, "We're exploring how our uniform policy could evolve to cater for those who do want to match clothing to gender, as well as those who don't."
Such a step would ensure the freedom to choose, especially with concerns of transgender students and students who oppose the societal set-up of the male-female dichotomy.
The school is also known to allow unisex toilets and for opening up all sports for its pupils.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Kashmir Unrest: Jaitley, Army Chief To Review Security In Srinagar Today
- SC to Hear Aadhaar-PAN Linkage Case
- Gunmen Storm Afghan Radio Station
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- Stars Did Cast A Spell On Kodakara’s Piper And Karachi’s Sitarist
- Air Canada Plane Diverted After Passenger Attacks Crew With Coffee Pots And Tries to Open Door
- Defamation Case: Matter Is With Kejriwal And Not With Jethmalani, Says Jaitley's Counsel After Heated Argument
- Chidambaram Was Sonia Gandhi's Personal 'Money Launderer', Swamy Alleges
- Barkati Sacked As Tipu Sultan Mosque's Imam
- Cabinet Clears Proposal to Build 10 Atomic Reactors in India
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
Post a Comment