Twitter Forces Rawal To Delete Tweet On Roy, Suspends Account Of Abhijeet Who Sung Abuses

BJP MP Paresh Rawal has deleted his tweet targeting activist and author Arundhati Roy after Twitter asked him to, according to a party member.

In his tweet, actor-politician Rawal had said: “Instead of tying stone-pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy”. The post was a reference to a video from Kashmir where the army had used a civilian as a human shield.

In another tweet, National Executive Member of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, Priti Gandhi, posted a screenshot saying that Rawal had been asked by Twitter to delete the said post.

This is an absolute shocker! @SirPareshRawal being asked to delete his tweet by @twitter. Whatever happened to freedom of expression? #Shame pic.twitter.com/QMrRnha7Zg — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) May 23, 2017

But the question is how did Gandhi get the screenshot of a post which can only be seen by someone who is operating the account @SirPareshRawal.

It could be that possible Rawal sent the screenshot to his party colleagues. It could also be possible that the account is being operated by BJP’s IT cell.

Rawal’s account does not have the tweet anymore though.

Twitter has also gone after singer Abhijeet after he posted a string of abusive messages against journalists and activists on the social networking platform.

Twitter India has also put out a post for those indulging in "abusive or harrasing behaviour", asking for users to report them even if they had been blocked by the account in question.

#TwitterSafety Refresher: Spot someone on Twitter engaging in abusive or harassing behavior? Report Tweet: https://t.co/g5yvysbCmq pic.twitter.com/nKjtxsPJBp — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) May 24, 2017

Twitter today suspended singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's account after he posted a string of sexually charged abusive tweets, especially against women.

The move by the microblogging site came after social media users accused the 58-year-old singer of using "inappropriate" and "insulting" language.

"Account Suspended: This account has been suspended...," stated the message from Twitter on his handle.

The singer had received flak on the social media site for a series of inflammatory tweets against journalist Swati Chaturvedi, who had registered a police complaint against him last year in July.

The complaint led to his arrest. On being released on bail, the singer reportedly broke into tears.

The regret didn't last long, for the defiant singer later said he would repeat his words if he wished to.

On May 22, Abhijeet spewed venom at some women Twitter users, including JNU student-activist Shehla Rashid, which prompted some of the netizens to lodge a complaint with Twitter.

"Sincere thanks to everyone for the support. Abhijeet had to delete his tweet. His Twitter account has also been suspended," Shehla tweeted today.

Abhijeet had previously retweeted about the JNU student, "There is rumour she took money for two hours and didn't satisfy the client... Big racket."

In another tweet, he had insulted a woman Twitter user when she called him out for his incendiary tweets, where he wrote, "You Ms Pak. Tell me your cage no? Will reach there... Will do the favourite pose."

However, it is unclear if the decision taken by Twitter is temporary or permanent.

When contacted, Abhijeet told PTI, "Author Arundhati Roy and people supporting JNU" were behind the suspension of his account.

"Yes, I just saw it. They are trying to block Paresh Rawal also. All Arundhati and JNU group behind this after Paresh Rawal and I tweeted against Arundhati for her anti- India stand," he said.

BJP MP-actor Paresh Rawal kicked up a row with his remark that author Roy should be tied to an army jeep instead of a stone pelter, a reference to an incident in Kashmir where a protester was used as a "human shield" by security personnel against a mob.

Asked if he would take any step to reinstate his Twitter handle, Abhijeet said, "I (don't) care a damn... Entire nation is with me."

With PTI Inputs