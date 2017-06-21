BJP Leaders Facing Non-Bailable Warrants Spotted Performing Yoga With UP Agriculture Minister

On Wednesday, two BJP leaders who are facing non-bailable warrants for their alleged role in April 20 Saharanpur clashes, performed yoga sitting next to UP agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, the district magistrate, SSP and other officials at Ambedkar stadium in Bareily.

According to a report by The Times of India, the leaders BJP Saharanpur MP Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma's brother Rahul Lakhanpal and the party's city president Amit Gagneja were spotted in the stadium despite arrest orders by Uttar Pradesh govt for those who are facing non-bailable warrants.

Advertisement opens in new window

In total, warrants were issued against 10 people, including Lakhanpal and Gagneja for communal clashes.The report adds that both Saharanpur SSP and DIG range were not available to comment on the incident.

About 5,000 people performed yoga at the Ambedkar stadium on the occasion of the third International Yoga Day.

In Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led over 50,000 yoga enthusiasts in performing asanas amid showers on the International Day of Yoga as he underlined the importance of the ancient practice in connecting India with the world and promoting wellness.

Yoga, he stressed, has the power of health insurance at zero cost. "We can save the people from many problems if 1.25 billion countrymen achieve this through healthy body, mind and intelligence," he said.