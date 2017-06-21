BCCI Warns Kohli To Deliver Or Face The Music After He Used 'Veto Power' Against Kumble

Unhappy with the difference between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, followed by the latter’s resignation as the head coach, a top BCCI official has said the Indian captain will have to ensure that the team delivers under him, else, he too would have to face the music.

"It has been given to understand that Kohli eventually had the veto power on the coach issue which pushed Kumble out of the team. Now that he has his way, he has to deliver as captain. Otherwise, he had it," the official told The Times of India.

During a meeting with Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and board officials in London after the Champions Trophy final, Kohli shared his feeling of lack of trust with Kumble, sources told the newspaper. The captain, however, agreed to continue to work with Kumble if he was forced to do so.

During a meeting with CAC members which comprises Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, the former leg spinner clearly stated that he didn’t have any issue with Kohli, the report said.

Later, the CAC voted in favour of Kumble to continue as the head coach.

"It's clear that whosoever is close to Kohli will survive the heat and that includes assistant coach Sanjay Bangar," the board official told TOI.

In a strongly worded letter, Kumble took to twitter to reveal the reason behind his surprising decision.

"I was informed for the first time yesterday (June 19) by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach," Kumble said.

Kumble said the BCCI had, several times, attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between him and the captain.

It was also reported that during the entire Champions Trophy, there was hardly any communication between captain Kohli and Kumble during the practice session, with chief coach mostly keeping to himself or giving some practice to the bowlers.

