'Angry' Gurugram Man Throws Pupppy Off His Building For Chewing Laptop Wires

A man in Gurugram reportedly tossed his 4-month-old puppy out of the window after she chewed the laptop wires while playing.

Eye-witness Arvind Kumar who went to the dog's rescue said he saw the accused Phillip Maxwell throw the pup from his first-floor balcony that left her front-right leg fractured.

She was taken to Gurugram based CGS Pet Hospital by the accused's wife and neighbour where she is expected to undergo a surgery.

She is currently being cared for and is expected to make a full recovery, said a Mail Today report.

Though the accused was missing from the scene, his wife Dora Shlem gave a written confession accepting what her husband did was in 'fit of anger'.

This however is not the first instance of cruelty against animals that has surfaced in the recent times. Last year in July, two medical students in Chennai were caught on camera throwing a dog from the college terrace while another video showed five minor boys burning puppies alive.

In Delhi, a CCTV footage showed a man brutally stabbing three stray dogs and killing a puppy outside Green Park metro station.

Indian society still, by large, remains to be animal unfriendly but such cruel instances also throw light at the apathetic law against animal cruelty that exists.

According to the existing law from the 1960 the person accused might get away bye paying a fine of only Rs 50. If he or anyone else repeats such cruelty then the punishment is only a fine of up to Rs 100 or imprisonment for three months or both.

In contrast, the draft animal welfare bill 2011, has far more stringent clauses. For cruelty to animals, it prescribes a fine of up to Rs 25,000 or imprisonment up to two years or both and for repeat offences a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment up to three years. The bill has not been enacted.