After Pakistan Moves To Make Quran Compulsory In Schools, BJP MP To Table Bill Making Gita Reading Must

Bill To Make Bhagavad Gita Compulsory In Schools May Be Tabled in Next Session Parliament

A private bill, moved by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, seeking to make reading of Bhagavad Gita compulsory in schools, is likely to be tabled for discussion in the next Parliament session, the date for which is yet to be decided.

Members of Parliament other than ministers are called private members and bills presented by them are known as private member's bills. Private member bills has a very low chance of being passed in parliament.

The last such bill to be passed in the last 45 years in Parliament was the Rights of Transgender Persons Bill, 2015.

The bill, called the Compulsory Teaching Of Bhagavad Gita As a Moral Education Text Book In Educational Institutions Bill, 2016, says every educational institution should “compulsorily" teach the Gita as moral education, but said it did not apply to minority schools.

"The noble thoughts and teaching of the Bhagavad Gita will make the younger generation better citizens and enrich their personality," Bidhuri told PTI.

He also said the book contains teachings that range from thoughts on spiritual awakening to lessons on leadership and management.

This comes amid accusations that in India is fast beginning to look and think like its neighbour.

The Pakistan government is also planning to make 'Quranic education' compulsory in all public schools in Pakistan, reported Dawn newspaper.

“Minister of state for federal education Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that 'Nazra Quran' will be taught to students of grade 1 to 5, and proper 'Quranic education' with translation will be imparted to students from grade 6 to 10 in all public schools.”