A Museum For Toilets! Six Must-Visit Museums Across The World
If you are among the curious souls to know about the existential and philosophical questions then museum is a place that works as a great choice.
On International Museum Day, we bring to you a lowdown on some of the strange museums in the world that will take your breath away.
Some of the museums in the lists are:
1. Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum, Japan
A trip to Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum in Japan will happily answer all your queries. Take a tour of the museum and know more about your favourite noodles through the interesting exhibitions. Also, a separate area is dedicated to the life of Momofuku Ando, the creator and founder of instant noodles.
2. Museum of Broken Relationships, Croatia
Well, the name says it all! Conceptualised by Onlika Visitica and Drazen Grubisic, this museum is more of an idea that helps you overcome the emotional collapse of a broken relationship. You can contribute your personal stuff from your former relationships like personal photographs, letters and messages. The interesting part is that each one comes with a short description by the donors.
3. The International Museum of Toilets, Delhi, India
Featured as one of the top ten weird museums across the globe, Sulabh International Museum of Toilets is one of its kind as it interestingly describes the history of toilets. It may sound a little strange but it is actually a nice and comprehensive attempt for educating visitors about the evolution of toilets since 2500 B.C. Book cheap flight tickets to Delhi via ixigo well in advance if you want to visit this museum and explore the capital city.
4. Avanos Hair Museum, Turkey
Want something weirder than broken relationships and toilets? Take a visit to Avanos Hair Museum to experience that. The museum, created by Chez Galip (a Turkish potter) has a strange collection of hair samples of over 16,000 women. To make things worse, it is situated in a small, dark cave.
5. Museum of Bad Art, USA
So, we all love and admire the best artwork, don't we? What about trying something hatke this time and visiting a place which is known for its collection of bad art. Known as MOBA (Museum of Bad Art), the place proudly showcases the worst of art- be it sculptures or paintings, everything sticks to its tagline- MOBA!
6. The Mutter Museum, Philadelphia
Interested in taking a look at a part of the legendary Einstein's brain? Take a trip to the Mutter Museum in Philadelphia where you can walk through an interesting collection of anatomical specimens. The highlight is Hyrtl Skull Collection which should not be missed at this place.
(Inputs from ANI)
