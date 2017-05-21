A Morbidly Obese Wild Monkey Put On A Diet To Save Life

A monkey on a diet? Yes, you heard it right, an obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists in Thailand has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetables.



According to an AP report, at the time when he was rescued, it weighed roughly 60 pounds, or three times the size of most healthy Macaques, who typically weigh around 20 pounds.

The locals have named the money - Uncle Fat.

Social Media was flooded with Uncle Fat’s pictures.

According to an AP report, Wild monkeys roam free in many parts of Thailand, attracting tourists who feed and play with the animals. Most of the monkeys are macaques like Uncle Fat, and they typically weigh around nine kilogrammes (20 pounds).

Uncle Fat is believed to be between 10 and 15 years old.

To help him lose weight, his new diet is limited to 400 grammes worth of lean protein, fruits and vegetables twice a day. Supakarn said she hopes that within a few months they can consider releasing him to the wild, reported AP.