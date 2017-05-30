41 Out Of 64 Banned Pakistani Groups Operating Through Facebook, Says Report

Most banned terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are active on the virtual world in Pakistan.

An investigation by Dawn News last month reveals 41 out of Pakistan’s 64 banned groups operated through Facebook either in groups or as individual users.

These groups are a mix of Sunni and Shia, sectarian and representing global terror organisations in Pakistan, as also having links with separatists in Balochistan and Sindh.

The daily used some techniques to identify the terror groups active on Facebook – using the names of all banned outfits, including acronyms, and variations in spelling was done to search pages on the social networking site.

The biggest groups on the social network, in order of size, are Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) with 200 pages and groups, Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) with 160, Sipah-i-Sahaba (SSP) with 148, Balochistan Students Organisation Azad (BSO-A) with 54 and Sipah-e-Muhammad with 45, the report said.