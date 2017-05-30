41 Out Of 64 Banned Pakistani Groups Operating Through Facebook, Says Report
Most banned terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are active on the virtual world in Pakistan.
An investigation by Dawn News last month reveals 41 out of Pakistan’s 64 banned groups operated through Facebook either in groups or as individual users.
These groups are a mix of Sunni and Shia, sectarian and representing global terror organisations in Pakistan, as also having links with separatists in Balochistan and Sindh.
Click here to check the complete list
The daily used some techniques to identify the terror groups active on Facebook – using the names of all banned outfits, including acronyms, and variations in spelling was done to search pages on the social networking site.
The biggest groups on the social network, in order of size, are Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) with 200 pages and groups, Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) with 160, Sipah-i-Sahaba (SSP) with 148, Balochistan Students Organisation Azad (BSO-A) with 54 and Sipah-e-Muhammad with 45, the report said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Madras HC Stays Centre's Cattle Sale Ban For A Month
- CBI Court Grants Bail to Advani, Joshi And Uma Bharti
- Rai To Meet Kohli, Kumble To Resolve Issues Around Coach's Appointment
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Tharoor Defamation Case: Show Facts, Don't Call Names, Says Delhi HC To Arnab Goswami And Republic
- Kerala BJP Leader Posts Misleading Image Of Cow Slaughter From Bangladesh, Invites Ire On Social Media
- Rule Banning Cattle Sale For Slaughter Contradicts The Act Permitting Slaughter Of Animals For Food
- What Caused Bhallaladeva, Aka Rana Daggubati, To Go Blind In One Eye?
Post a Comment