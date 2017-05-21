4 Militants Killed, 3 Soldiers Lost Their Lives During Gun Battle In Kashmir
Four militants were killed and three soldiers lost their lives during a gun battle that started on Sunday morning, in Nowgam sector of frontier Kupwara district, a Srinagar based army spokesman said.
He said four weapons and other warlike stores were recovered from the killed militants.
Currently, a sanitization operation is underway.
The gun battle had ensued when alert Army jawans had foiled an infiltration bid by the militants.
"Two more terrorists were killed today while another soldier attained martyrdom," an Army official said.
Overall, the number of militants killed in the encounter had risen to four, while three soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, he said.
"The sanitisation operation is on along the LoC," the official said adding that four weapons and other war-like stores had been recovered from the encounter site.
Two militants were killed and two soldiers had lost their lives yesterday in the encounter.
(With PTI inputs)
